Levitt at the Falls to unveil 2021 performers; Watch at 10 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Music returns to Levitt at the Falls this summer.

Levitt at the Falls has revealed its 2021 season will begin June 11 with the Grammy Award-winning South Carolina-based band, Ranky Tanky, as the opening act. The rest of the shows are set to be announced Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Executive Director Nancy Halverson says this year’s Levitt lineup will include a dozen Grammy Award-winning acts.

There will be 40 concerts at the downtown Sioux Falls stage this year beginning June 11th and ending September 11th.

KELOLAND News will livestream the announcement Thursday morning online.