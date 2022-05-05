SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown for live music returning to the Levitt at the Falls is less than a month.

On Thursday, the Levitt at the Falls announced its full lineup of 50 scheduled free concerts at its downtown Sioux Falls location off Phillips Avenue in Falls Park West.

The first show of the summer will be Friday, June 3 featuring soul band The Burroughs.

Throughout the summer season, Levitt shows will consist of 10 different musical series (Americana, Country, Funk & Blues, Garden Fresh, Homegrown, Rock & Roll, Vintage Vibe, Women of Song, World Music, and a Family Series.)

The lawn will open at 6:30 p.m. each night with music beginning at 7 p.m. Concerts will happen every weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the final show scheduled for Sept. 10.

Below is the full listing of performers and dates.

The Burroughs | Fri, June 3

The Clover Fold | Sat, June 4

Sonia De Los Santos | Thur, June 9

Carrie Newcomer | Fri, June 10

D’DAT | Sat, June 11

Avey Grouws Band | Thur, June 16

Toronzo Cannon | Fri, June 17

Brody Ray | Sat, June 18

Inez Barlatier | Thur, June 23

Brian Hanegan Quintet | Fri, June 24

Joropo Band | Sat, June 25

Britnee Kellogg | Thur, June 30

Danielle Nicole | Fri, July 1

The Yawpers | Sat, July 2

Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra | Thur, July 7 *

Dessa | Fri, July 8 *

A Visual Sound | Sat, July 9 | 6 p.m. *

Meet Me @ The Altar | Sat, July 9 *

Miss Myra and The Moonshiners | Thur, July 14

The Kris Lager Band | Fri, July 15

The New Respects | Sat, July 16

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience | Thur, July 21

The Nadas | Fri, July 22

The Wilder Blue | Sat, July 23

Socks in the Frying Pan | Thur, July 28

Bette Smith | Fri, July 29

Brulé | Sat, July 30

Nate Botsford| Thur, Aug. 4

Chapel Hart | Fri, Aug. 5

Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys | Sat, Aug. 6

Eddie 9V | Thur, Aug. 11

Hot Club of Cowtown| Fri, Aug. 12

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys | Sat, Aug. 13

Sophia Beatty | Thur, Aug. 18

Kuinka | Fri, Aug. 19

Lemon Bucket Orkestra | Sat, Aug. 20

Jazzed Up Big Band | Thur, Aug. 25

Everyday Everybody | Fri, Aug. 26

Eliza Blue | Sat, Aug. 27

Parranderos Latin Combo | Thur, Sept. 1

Making Movies | Fri, Sept. 2

KORY and the FIREFLIES | Sat, Sept. 3

Roanoke | Thur, Sept. 8

Mae Estes | Fri, Sept. 9

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats | Sat, Sept. 10

Friday Morning Family Series Performances:

Lawn Opens at 10 a.m. with music starting at 10:30 a.m.

Sonia De Los Santos: A Celebration of Latin America | Fri, June 10

Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti | Fri, June 24

SJMO: Jazz for Kids| Fri, July 8 *

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience: Creole 4 Kidz! | Fri, July 22

The Secret Agency| Fri, Aug. 5

The Levitt Shell opened in 2019. In 2021, there were 40 outdoor concerts with an average attendance of 1,788.