Levitt at the Falls returning to live concerts on the lawn for 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This summer, Levitt at the Falls will once again host live concerts out on the lawn.

The COVID-19 pandemic made for a quiet summer season at the Levitt Band Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls. Through this, Executive Director Nancy Halverson wanted to keep people upbeat.

“We wanted to make sure that we continued to keep the music coming, so we created some new programs,” Halverson said.

Programs that brought the Levitt in Your Living Room and in Your Neighborhood.

“That allowed us to bring people together in safe, small groups and really employ our artists and keep that creativity going,” Halverson said.

This summer, they’re throwing it back to the shell for a new season. It’ll consist of 30 live concerts featuring familiar family artists and Grammy winners.

“We really felt like it was the time to think about music as a piece of recovery for our community, so we wanted to put plans together to allow that,” Halverson said.

Halverson says those plans may involve limited seating and extra maintenance when it comes to cleaning.

“I’m excited to get back on the lawn,” Director of Communications and Community Engagement Rose Ann Hofland said.

Hofland says that the time out of the shell gave them a chance to advance on new ideas for the season.

“Being able to offer digital opportunities for streaming is something we’re exploring for 2021. So, even if folks aren’t able to join us on the lawn they can still enjoy things from their homes,” Hofland said.

Whether it’s out on the lawn, or in the comfort of your own home, there’s opportunities to ‘Levitt-up’ any way you choose.

“Just so much support, so much appreciation for the arts in our community, we’re just grateful that Levitt is here in Sioux Falls,” Halverson said.

Visit the Levitt at the Falls’ website to keep up-to-date on they have in store for this summer and online.