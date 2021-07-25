Levitt at the Falls providing heat relief for concert attendees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of water bottles out along with fans of live music at the Levitt Saturday night. But even with the heat, attendees were making the best of the evening.

“This is going to be a good night. Good night. You don’t get very many evenings like this where it’s not windy or cold or cloudy or rainy. So you know it’s a beautiful night. People got to come out and see this. It’s great,” Brian Wheeler, Levitt attendee said.

“I am loving the heat, especially with our South Dakota winters and how cold they are. I embrace it,” Karmin Jensen, Levitt attendee said.

Workers were prepared.

“We expect a big crowd. The heat doesn’t keep people away; they keep on coming, and we do what we can to make everybody comfortable,” Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls said.

There were measures in place to help keep everyone safe.

“To make sure that everyone is comfortable and safe, we really talk about making sure to stay hydrated. We also have some flags on either side of the stage that we use to sort of tell people about weather, what we’re watching, so that we can give warnings,” Halverson said.

A spray bottle can help, too.

“No matter how hot it gets, we’ll stay hydrated, we’ll do what we can, but we want to come out and continue to build community through music,” Halverson said.

You can keep an eye on the heat with our live weather radar.