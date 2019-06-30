Levitt at the Falls performer looks to help people with disabilities

The CDC says more than 18 percent of South Dakota adults have a disability.

KELOLAND’s Nathan Finster spoke with Sunday night’s Levitt at the Falls performer who’s hoping to use her own personal experience to help people with disabilities here in KELOLAND

Sunday night’s headliner is a violinist and singer named Gaelynn Lea.

Lea was born with brittle bone disease.

She says she learned to play the violin when she was in fifth grade. Lea’s hoping to bring awareness to disability rights.

“I think if we had better human rights for all people including people with disabilities, and more accessibility and equality that way, then this disability wouldn’t be such a huge factor,” Lea said.

Lea is planning on doing some community outreach in Sioux Falls.