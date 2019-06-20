Levitt at the Falls performer bringing awareness to mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Levitt at the Falls often features several non-profit organizations at its concerts.

One performer is even using his own personal experience to help others in need.

It’s been a long road for Sam Miltich to be able to perform on this stage.

12 years ago, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“It’s been an ongoing journey in my personal recovery, and I got to a certain point where I felt comfortable talking about it. I think it’s been a topic that’s under the radar, and a taboo subject,” Miltich said.

Playing music is one way Miltich copes with his mental illness and hopes it helps others too.

Earlier Thursday, the guitarist visited Avera Behavioral Health for a private outreach performance.

“I’ve been doing this for a year now, and it seemed like a wonderful opportunity, so I sprung at the chance,” Miltich said.

Another organization the Levitt is supporting is NAMI Sioux Falls. It’s the featured non-profit at tonight’s concert.

“They said we want to pair you with a special artist and when they were talking about Sam my heart just melted because I thought, wow, what an opportunity to be with somebody so talented and to be working with NAMI Sioux Falls at the same time,” Sara Lindquist with NAMI Sioux Falls said.

Both Miltich and NAMI hope to combat the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“This will give people an understanding that mental illness just isn’t something that’s closed indoors, you can actually have a recovery,” Lindquist said.

“It’s about breaking down prejudices and discrimination. So, that’s one of my primary goals,” Miltich said.

Sam Miltich & The Clearwater Hot Club will be performing Thursday night at 7.