Levitt at the Falls opens, ushering in new venue for music in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wait is over; the Levitt at the Falls concert venue held its first concert Friday night. Ruthie Foster headlined at the Levitt Shell’s opening.

Live music, picture-perfect skies and comfortable summer weather is a tough combination to top.

“We’re a big fan of music, and this is a nice addition to Sioux Falls, we like downtown, so, being able to come out and do this with your family, it’s a good time,” Sam West of Sioux Falls said.

“It’s a perfect night to be out, and Sioux Falls, that’s the best thing they could have done for everybody, is to have a place like this for everybody to hang out, bring your chairs and have conversation with your friends and family,” Tamara Wulf of Sioux Falls said.

“We thought we’d check it out, and I just love anything with live music is always great,” Katherine Giorgio of Sioux Falls said.

Before Friday night, Sioux Falls did not have a major outdoor concert venue like this that regularly hosted concerts. But that’s now in the past.

“I have lived in Sioux Falls my whole life, and so we just never really had something like this to really look forward to as a place that’s family-friendly and just a place where people could come and hang out with friends or meet up and be together as a family or with pets,” Jessica Sundleaf of Sioux Falls said.