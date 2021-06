SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a year intermission, music is returning to the stage at the Levitt at the Falls in downtown.

They’re coming back this summer with 40 free shows, with performances every weekend. The acts consist of touring bands and local artists.

The first show is Friday night when RankyTanky takes the stage. Saturday night, Lucas Hoge performs.

