Levitt at the Falls holds first concert Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls has long been without a major outdoor music venue that hosts regular concerts. That changes Friday night with the first concert at the Levitt Shell.

One question you might have about attending is where you can park. There’s street parking in downtown Sioux Falls, and no need to worry about filling the meter for an evening concert; the meters are free after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends.

Nancy Halverson with Levitt at the Falls says the city has identified roughly 2,700 parking spots a two- or three-minute walk away. And if you don’t feel like driving here, you can always take the Downtown Trolley or you can bike here; the bike trail is not far away at all.

The Grammy-nominated Ruthie Foster performs at 7:00 p.m.; she is set to be on stage until 9:00 p.m.

The lawn will open at 6:00 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. there will be a performance from local group Groove.

The events are free, so no need for a ticket.