Levitt at the Falls first concert set for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks a big day in Sioux Falls.

It’ll be the first performance at Levitt at the Falls. The event is expected to draw a large crowd and that’s raising some questions about one part of the night.

KELOLAND’s Nathan Finster is looking into the big crowds expected downtown. He’ll be reaching out to organizers to find out what they’re planning to make the night go smoothly.

KELOLAND News has compiled a list of what you need to know about attending a concert at the Levitt at the Falls. You can also see a map of the area below.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage on the Levitt at the Falls first concert.