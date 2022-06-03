SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The curtain is rising on another season of free concerts in downtown Sioux Falls. We go over the ground rules for Levitt at the Falls so everyone can harmoniously enjoy this summer’s performances.

Levitt at the Falls has returned for an encore of free music in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It really is like welcoming our neighborhood back, it’s a homecoming for us every year,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

There should be plenty of free parking around the Levitt shell area. But you’ll probably want to show up early just to make sure you get a spot that’s close by.

“All of the street parking is free and available after 5 p.m. Raven has graciously allowed us to use their lot and LSS right across the river has allowed us to use their lot as well,” Halverson said.

If you don’t feel like lugging a lawn chair to the Levitt, you can rent one of these for $5 for the night. That fee helps keep these concerts free through the summer. But, there’s an important thing to remember: Don’t set up your chair on the sidewalk because that will block all the foot traffic trying to get to the Levitt.

With rain in the forecast, you may want to bring an umbrella. But you’ll want to make sure that your umbrella when fully extended, it doesn’t block the view of the people behind you.

“We do go rain or shine. The only thing that will shut us down is lightning or something scary like that,” Halverson said.

There’s plenty of construction going on next door to the Levitt, but concert-goers shouldn’t have to worry about that construction noise drowning out the music come concert night.

“Typically, our construction friends are done by the time the concerts are kicking up, so I think people are still going to be able to enjoy the music and enjoy seeing all the progress around them,” Levitt at the Falls Director of Communications Rose Ann Hofland said.

Pets are allowed at the Levitt. But they have to be leashed, and fans of music as well.

“We often do have quite a few dogs that do come out. We just ask everybody to use your best judgment when it comes to your pet and make sure it’s okay for your dog’s sensitive ears,” Hofland said.

Levitt at the Falls is all about singing the praises of common courtesy.

“Be kind. That’s the most important thing. Be kind, have fun, that’s what it’s all about,” Halverson said.

The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.