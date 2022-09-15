SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls is celebrating a banner year.

This summer’s concert lineups and other special events brought in the most people ever with more than 106 thousand concert attendees and over 92,000 viewers who live-streamed the events. Organizers say it’s all thanks to a lot of hard work and planning and a little luck from mother nature.

For the first time in its four year history, the Levitt finally held 50 free concerts and had no weather cancellations.

“It feels great we have just completed our biggest boldest season yet,” Levitt at the Falls director of communication and community engagement Rose Ann Hofland said.

Hofland says it’s a major milestone for the Levitt.

“It’s wonderful to finally see that dream come to fruition this was our 4th year and the first time we were able to get to the 50,” Hofland said.

This year besides hosting the most bands, the Levitt also attracted the most people thanks to big name area acts like Kory and the Fireflies and Brule.

“Brule was our biggest concert we had with over 10 thousand people who came, we had them locked in in 2019, but this year even more people came to enjoy that concert,” Hofland said.

Another first for the Levitt, it hosted the Innoskate Festival, a four day event that showcased skateboarding culture.

“The Smithsonian said it was the biggest boldest skating event they have done; this was the 9th one that has happened in the world and we really showed them what South Dakota could bring,” Hofland said.

So what will the Levitt bring in 2023? Hofland says they are already in the planning stages and would like to book more Native American talent, like Brule.

“That’s something we really want to continue to lift up, it’s an important part of South Dakota and I think it’s a piece that we can uniquely bring too,” Hofland said.

On average the Levitt concerts brought in almost two thousand fans per show.