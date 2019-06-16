Local News

Levitt at the Falls: bringing people together through music

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The wait is finally over. People can now enjoy live music at the Levitt Shell in Sioux Falls.

"It feels amazing. I am so proud of the realization of Levitt Shell Sioux Falls," Liz Levitt said.

Liz Levitt is the president of the Levitt Foundation Board. She says one of her friends, Tim Boe, urged her to put a Levitt venue in Sioux Falls.

"He said, you know, I got a friend in Sioux Falls, Tom Dempster, who's a muckety-muck, and I think this would be great for Sioux Falls," Levitt said.

That was nearly 10 years go.

"It took some time to get a contract with the city. We had a great deal of fundraising to do. There was a lot of planning. But, it's one step at a time and it's all come together," Jennifer Kirby said. 

Jennifer Kirby is the president of the Local Friends of Levitt Shell board. She hopes the venue will keep people coming in the future.

"I hope we can just maintain the excitement and have this be part of people's regular summer routine," Kirby said. 

Both women hope Levitt at the Falls can bring the community together.

"I want people to know that this is a place that can be a home away from home," Kirby said.

"That's what Levitt is about. It's about bringing people together of all ages and backgrounds. The glue is a welcoming environment and the power of free, live music," Levitt said.

The Levitt Shell just wrapped up its second night of performances on Saturday.

