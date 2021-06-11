Levitt at the Falls begins musical comeback tonight in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Live music returns tonight to Levitt at the Falls. The free concert series in downtown Sioux Falls was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. But now bands and crowds are ready to return to the outdoor venue.

The opening act of this new season of Levitt at the Falls will be the the Sioux Falls drum line, Groove Inc. at 6:30 p.m. Then, the Grammy Award winning band Ranky Tanky takes the stage at 7:30.

But the prep work begins long before the music starts.

Three tons of equipment are hoisted onto the Levitt shell stage to ensure audiences enjoy a night of music in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s about a 14-hour day for us here at the Levitt. We start at 8:30 in the morning, putting up tents, sound, lighting, getting it all ready,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

It’s a COVID comeback for the Levitt, after all of its summer concerts were cancelled by the coronavirus last year. This year, fans aren’t required to wear masks or social distance, but the staff still has to follow protocols laid-out in a contract with the performers.

“All of our staff, all of our crew, on stage, backstage, will be masked and we will also have barriers that will cut-off a little bit of the dance floor just to ensure a little more social distancing between the band and the first members of the audience,” Halverson said.

The Severance Brewing Company is located right across the street from the Levitt. So customers can enjoy live music, along with a tall cold one, on the patio.

“You can hear pretty crystal clear on the patio. I heard them do a sound check the other day, testing all the speakers and I thought it was our music for a second, no, it was over there,” (laughs) Tap Room Manager Ross Penning said.

Severance also released a special beer today in honor of the concert series. Sound Vision will be sold in the brew pub and at the Levitt.

“Nice, light, drinkable beer. It’s got a little bit of fruit with it is well, so you get a little more flavor than just your average beer there,” Penning said.

A pent-up demand for live music in Sioux Falls will be playing out both on the Levitt lawn and at nearby patios.

To see a full schedule of this summer’s Levitt rundown, click here.