Levitt at the Falls announces summer lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Music lovers are in for a real treat this summer.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Levitt at the Falls is going full steam ahead with live free concerts and announced its lineup today.

“It has been a crazy year, but I think what it does is it makes this announcement all that much sweeter,” Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls Nancy Halverson said.

Thursday Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson, made the announcement that was music to the ears.

“So in 2019 we had 30 free concerts for you, this year, we are ecstatic to offer 43 live concerts to our community,” Halverson said.

Like pre-pandemic, the concert lineups are diverse offering music from almost every genre you could imagine, including a dozen Grammy Award-winning acts and even concerts for kids.

“The confidence level and excitement for people to be here is very high,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Even though we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, organizers say with more and more people getting vaccinated they are confident concert goers will be safe and they’ll let them make their own personal choices.

“We will encourage masks, but as there is no mask mandate for it, people are free to do as they choose,” Halverson said.

So on that note, strike up the band.

“We don’t let any darn pandemic stop us we are going to keep going, we are going to bring the music back and we can’t wait to have you here with us on the lawn,” Halverson said.

Concerts begin Friday June 11th with opening act ‘Ranky Tanky’ taking the stage and will go all summer long until September 11th.



For a complete list of concerts and the performers, click here.