SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls just announced its 50 summer concert lineup.

The Levitt amphitheater sits empty right now, but in less than a month, the lawn will be filled with people.

“We are so excited to announce our season for the year,” said Nancy Halverson, executive director of Levitt at the Falls.

Levitt at the Falls will feature 50 free concerts beginning on June 3rd through September 10th in Downtown Sioux Falls. The concerts are every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve been working months to put this together and to finally share it, and hear people respond to the selections we made, it really is gratifying,” said Halverson.

The concerts will feature an array of music genres and musicians from all across the US. From rock n’ roll to funk to blues and even vintage vibes–as well as local artists—there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are beyond excited. We’ve been playing music together in different collections of musicians for many years in our communities. So we’re just beyond thrilled to be a part of this,” Erin Castle, member of The Clover Fold.

“It gives us an opportunity to come together as a community. Our events here are free, they’re accessible, they’re family-friendly, so people have a reason to come together, feel safe and enjoy a beautiful night,” Halverson said.

“The Burroughs” will kick off the summer concert series on Friday, June 3rd. Each concert will also feature food vendors and drinks.