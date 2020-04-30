Levitt at the Falls announces 2020 season on hold, new programming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The outdoor concert series at the Levitt at the Falls in Sioux Falls is now on hold for June and July.

The Levitt at the Falls Board of Directors have decided to launch the Levitt in Your Living Room digital series beginning mid-May. It will be a weekly webcast featuring performances and exclusive interviews with future Levitt at the Falls artists.

“Our new digital programming will bring the same quality and diversity of artists you’ve come to expect from Levitt at the Falls. This will be an exciting new way to get to know some of your favorite artists more intimately and introduce you to other emerging local, national, and international musicians while sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process,” Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

Organizers say “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” will be launched this fall. They say it will be an artist residency program to bring music to smaller groups in the Sioux Falls area community.

The Levitt at the Falls is also exploring options for drive-in concerts.

