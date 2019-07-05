Levitt, Arc of Dreams bring new Fourth of July traditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No offense to the fireworks, but the only thing more dazzling than the lights is the sense of American pride people feel when they celebrate the Fourth of July.

From east to west, north and south; KELOLAND locals and visitors came together. Of course, there are all of the old standbys for everyone to observe Independence Day. That’s true in Downtown Sioux Falls, but this year is a little different, because there are a few new things to help make some new traditions.

They’re just two words.

“Independence Day!”

They pack a lot of meaning, and mean something different for everyone. For some, the beauty of a parade isn’t so complicated.

“So, people sometimes walk by and throw candy out and we get to get the candy,” Karlee Bukrey said.

While the kids fill up on candy, the Fourth of July tends to be important food for thought for others.

“It means everything, because it’s our nations’s birthday and we should celebrate that. It’s important, I think for young people to see our celebrations, our traditions,” Greg Sletten said.

The most important of which is saluting our American heroes, but some new quality of life projects in Sioux Falls are already finding their way in the celebratory history books. Dee Pemble from Minneapolis and many others are opening their eyes to the new Arc of Dreams above the Big Sioux River.

“It’s beautiful here. I love what they’ve done with the walkways along the river and it’s a nice addition to the park,” Pemble said. “Love it!”

From love it, to the Levitt. The outdoor concert venue, Levitt at the Falls, started the day off with a bang, and a few free concerts with local favorites like Mogen’s Heroes. The new addition to Downtown Sioux Falls kept the area busy, and held over the parade crowd that was looking for another way to celebrate America’s birthday.

“I think it’s great. I love it, because it was an empty spot. Now it’s filled. It’s filled with lawn chairs and people having a good time,” Judy Jacobs said.

No matter how many ways things there are to do today, whether you’re young or old, Sletten says it’s pretty easy to find one reason to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“We’re lucky to live in a country like this, and in a city like this,” Sletten said.