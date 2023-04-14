SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man sentenced to more than a hundred years in prison in 1990, went before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles Friday to seek an early release.

Levi Flute and another man snuck into a Sioux Falls woman’s home, raped and beat her — all while holding her nine year old daughter at knife-point. Following hours of torture, they forced the victim, Dawn Aspaas, and her daughter to drive them to an ATM.

Levi Flute was 19 years old when he committed that violent crime. Here’s what he told KELOLAND News in 1990:

“I said I’m sorry,” Flute said in 1990.

At 53 years old, he’s back on camera, this time asking for an early release.

“I’ve been working on rehabilitation, I’ve been doing a lot of programs, I got a lot of rehabilitated programs that were done, that I was successful in. A lot of them was taking responsibility for my actions and what I did and what I’ve been doing and what I have done and all that stuff,” Flute said.

33 years ago, Dawn Aspaas was determined to see Flute locked up.

“He’s an animal and he needs to be put away,” Aspaas said in 1990.

Now she’s fighting to see him stay in behind bars.

“Please, please don’t let him out. I’m afraid he’ll hurt someone else. I couldn’t live with that, I just couldn’t,” Aspaas said.

There were also people advocating for Flute’s release at today’s hearing.

“I’d like to see him get out and get help, help himself and help out. I know he can do it. I know he’s a better person, I know he’s changed,” a person in favor of Flute’s parole said.

The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Parole has to consider what Flute has done while in prison and if he’s still a threat to the public. At the hearing, the board questioned Flute about write-ups he received after exposing himself to female correctional officers.

“When was the last time that happened? That you got written up for something like that,” board member Kirsten Aasen asked

“I don’t even remember them. I don’t even remember, that was probably, I don’t know, probably when I was younger, you know, when I didn’t care, really. I came in here and my attitude was suicide, you know what I mean,” Flute said.

In the end, the Board denied Flute parole and ordered he take a history polygraph between now and the next time they see him to determine his sexual history.

Flute will have another hearing in eight months. As of right now, his good time release is set for 2051.