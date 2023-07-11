RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Public Library always wants to get kids actively into reading.

They also offer several different programs and events to engage with younger people.

On the second and fourth Monday of every month, the Library hosts “Level Up! Teen Gaming Night” for all teens interested in meeting and gaming with their peers.

“It is to let anybody who wants to play games come in. Whether they have never played games before or if they are ESports level. And it’s also a place to experience new types of gaming. We have a VR headset as part of our gaming systems. We actually have two gaming systems, a PlayStation 4 and a Switch,” Library Associate Baylee Schultz said.

During the school year, the public library sees a growth of activity in their teenage programs.

The Rapid City Public Library offers programs like this to include all teens and tweens to be included in video game activities. They also offer programs for younger children as well throughout the week.

“The program that I offer is called Little Explorers. And it’s an early education STEM based activity that happens every Friday from eleven to twelve. And we’ll do different early literacy activities, math activities, and science activities as well,” Early Education LA2 Ellie Young Said

The library is always looking for new ways to get everyone involved all the way from first readers up to adults.

“The library is a multi-use facility, and by offering all of these events, programs, and services we can get as many people in as possible to use our services,” Schultz Said

From discovering adventures in books to playing video games with your peers, the public library has something for everyone.

If you would like to learn more about the public events hosted by the library, you can see their schedule here.