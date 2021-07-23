Let’s go bowling! Aberdeen event hails ‘The Big Lebowski’

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A South Dakota family enamored with the 1998 film “The Big Lebowski” is putting on its own festival to celebrate the cult classic, albeit with a different name from the other celebrations.

The inaugural DudeFest is scheduled Saturday afternoon at The Village Bowl in Aberdeen, an idea that Tony Zerr and some of his family members have tossed around for a couple of years.

Lebowski Fests are common across the country but since that name is copyrighted, Zerr came up with a different moniker.

The Aberdeen American News reports that activities include a showing of the film, a Persian rug raffle, a photoshoot, a band concert and various contests for prizes, such as for crappy car, costume and trivia.