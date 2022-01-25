Less than 50 inmates with COVID-19, according to DOC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota state prisons has decreased dramatically in the past week.

According to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Corrections, there are 42 inmates currently infected with the virus. That’s compared to 185 active cases last week.

Right now, the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls has the most inmates with COVID-19 at 21.

The number of staff members with active infections also went down from 32 last week to seven this week.

