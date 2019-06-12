Local News

Les Miserables musical in Sioux Falls through the weekend

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) -- You don't have to travel to New York to see a Broadway show. 

A Broadway touring production of Les Miserables gets underway in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday night. 

It's a three-hour musical, set in the 1800s, and packed with a number of stories. 

"Some people will take away the love story. Some people will take away the cop chasing a convict story. Some will take away the student rebellion," Les Miserables Production Stage Manager Jack McLeod said. 

McLeod says it's a $15 million production. 

"We have over a million dollars worth of hair. We have 300 costumes that are going to be worn tonight," McLeod said. 

There's even a three-story set that was used on Broadway.  

It's the most semis the Washington Pavilion has seen for a production. 

"There's 11 semi trucks that we've unloaded over the past days. It ranks right up there with our run of Jersey Boys and Book of Mormon, Matilda," Washington Pavilion Director of Performances and Events Regina Ruhberg said. 

"So there's actually more costumes, more props, and even bigger set pieces than what people in New York saw," McLeod said. 

The musical runs through Sunday.

You can find times and ticket information here. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise