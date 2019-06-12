Les Miserables musical in Sioux Falls through the weekend

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — You don’t have to travel to New York to see a Broadway show.

A Broadway touring production of Les Miserables gets underway in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

It’s a three-hour musical, set in the 1800s, and packed with a number of stories.

“Some people will take away the love story. Some people will take away the cop chasing a convict story. Some will take away the student rebellion,” Les Miserables Production Stage Manager Jack McLeod said.

McLeod says it’s a $15 million production.

“We have over a million dollars worth of hair. We have 300 costumes that are going to be worn tonight,” McLeod said.

There’s even a three-story set that was used on Broadway.

It’s the most semis the Washington Pavilion has seen for a production.

“There’s 11 semi trucks that we’ve unloaded over the past days. It ranks right up there with our run of Jersey Boys and Book of Mormon, Matilda,” Washington Pavilion Director of Performances and Events Regina Ruhberg said.

“So there’s actually more costumes, more props, and even bigger set pieces than what people in New York saw,” McLeod said.

The musical runs through Sunday.

You can find times and ticket information here.