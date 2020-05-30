Leo the Lamb’s journey

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A fuzzy face generated a lot of interest in KELOLAND this week.

The call came in Wednesday morning.

“We received a report of a truck pulling a horse trailer on Highway 18 that had a door open and that it had sheep falling out of it,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ben Lord.

A Lincoln County deputy and a Canton Police officer responded and found a lamb with bumps and scrapes in a field about two miles west of town.

“Our deputies patrolled Highway 18 to see if they could find anymore and that’s the only one that was found,” Lt. Lord said.

The lamb, who later became known as Leo, was first taken to a vet clinic in Canton.

Then, Humane Officer Andy Oestreich picked it up and drove it to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“It’s an interesting job. You never know what’s going to come through the door,” Sioux Falls Aerea Humane Society Humane Officer Andy Oestreich said.

The visitor generated a lot of interest.

“I think we had about 15 or more calls worried about little Leo,” Oestreich said.

A rescue group from Wisconsin even reached out, offering to take in the lamb if nobody came forward.

“People love animals, and they’re always willing to help out and care for them and make sure they get to where they need to be,” Oestreich said.

But Leo did reunite with its owner on Thursday, the day after the lamb’s bumpy adventure.

It turns out Leo isn’t the only one that fell out of the trailer.

A farmer found another lamb nearby.

Oestreich says that one is back with the owner, too.