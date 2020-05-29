Lennox’s new swimming pool opens up to full capacity

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) – The coronavirus pandemic has made waves across the world and forced many public facilities, like pools, to close. But in smaller communities, some are staying open.

Last week, the City of Sioux Falls announced that no pools will be open in the summer of 2020. But that’s not stopping cities like Lennox from making a splash.

Lennox City Administrator Nathan Vander Plaats hopes the new community pool makes waves this summer.

“After two years of not having a pool and construction season last year, we’re excited to open this brand new pool,” Vander Plaats said.

With COVID-19 having a ripple effect across the state, they’ve created a new ‘Pool Monitor’ position to help the public feel safe.

“It’s their job to monitor the deck, monitor the pool and make sure that people are social distancing so that the lifeguards can focus on their live saving duties,” Vander Plaats said.

The lifeguards will also have special gear to help them out in the field.

“We have some mouth coverings in case CPR is needed, so that’ll be a definite precaution to use,” Meyers said.

Parks and Rec Specialist Justin Meyers says the department bought special equipment for sanitizing.

“We actually bought some disinfecting jugs that we’re going to use just to spray down deck chairs, bathrooms, walls, everything just to make sure the pool is in tip-top shape for opening day,” Meyers said.

Meyers also says the pool will be open to full capacity — holding up to 260 people.

“We had planned initially to limit it at 50-percent, but with our ordinance in town expiring with the limitations, we thought it was appropriate to do the same,” Vander Plaats said

“I feel the population density of Lennox, compared to Sioux Falls, is a lot less… so we’ll just have to see how it goes, play it by ear. If things get too out of hand, we’ll have some proper precautions in place,” Meyers said.

With sunshine and warmer weather in the forecast for Sunday, they hope things go swimmingly.

“I think, after the last few months, everybody’s looking for a great chance to get out and be together as a community, and this is certainly going to be that,” Vander Plaats said.

The city will be opening the pool with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31st. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information on pool pass registration you can visit the City of Lennox’s website.