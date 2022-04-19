LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old Lennox woman has been arrested and indicted on charges of permitting child abuse, a class-6 felony.

Kristin J. Larsen is charged with knowingly permitting the abuse of a 17-year-old child of which she was the parent, guardian or custodian between the dates of August 2020 and March 2022, according to court documents.

Larsen is listed as living at the same address as 45-year-old Daniel Larsen, who was charged with 5-counts of child abuse after being arrested on March 27, 2022. Documents in that case include a no-contact order describing softball-sized bruises on the legs and buttocks of the victim.

A warrant for arrest was issued for Kristin Larsen on April 13, 2022.

On April 18, Larsen filed an affidavit of recusal directed at Judge Rachel Rasmussen, the official presiding over both her case, and that of Daniel Larsen, claiming that she has reason to believe that she could not have a fair and impartial trial under Rasmussen. A reason for the request is not given, though the document claims that Rasmussen had already denied an informal recusal request.