Lennox students safe after school bus fire

Students from the Lennox School are safe after their bus caught fire in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in after 7:30 Wednesday morning.

The fire happened about a half mile west of the Worthing exit.

Russ Nelson’s job as the transportation director for the Lennox School District comes with several duties.

One of those is filling in as a bus driver.

It’s usually uneventful, but not this morning.

“There was some kind of mechanical failure on the bus, I believe. Stopped the bus, got out to check to see what was wrong, at that time I noticed it smelled hot, some blue smoke coming underneath the hood,” Lennox School District Transportation Director Russ Nelson said.

Nelson knew exactly what to do next.

“That’s when I got back on the bus and told kids they need to evacuate,” Nelson said.

All 12 students, ranging from elementary to high school age, got out of the bus, which was later overtaken by flames.

Lennox superintendent Chad Conaway is grateful for everyone who jumped into action.

“I can’t say enough about Russ’ response and timeliness, taking all factors into consideration and keeping those kids safe, thankful for the response of our emergency personnel, thankful to our staff for quickly responding, notifying parents, just ensuring everyone was safe and okay,” Lennox School District Superintendent Chad Conaway said.

Support staff have been checking in on students involved.

“They were flawless this morning. They did a good job,” Nelson said.

And if you ask others, so did Nelson.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says agencies provided mutual aid to get the kids into warm vehicles until a second bus arrived.

Conaway says the district’s buses are routinely maintained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.