Lennox students get a visit from U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) – Students in Lennox are getting a better understanding of how the government works. Representative Dusty Johnson stopped by to explain what a typical day is like for him.

Government students at Lennox High School are taking a break from their textbooks to sit down with Representative Dusty Johnson.

“It’s really cool, I think a lot of us are excited, I think it’s a big thing for him to be at our school, especially being such a small school in South Dakota,” senior Drew Kuyper said.

It’s a learning opportunity that allows these to students to hear from Johnson about what he does as South Dakota’s only representative.

“Not only to see what he does on a daily basis and what he does as a representative, because not a lot of kids know about the government, they just know that he’s there,” junior Olivia Newell said.

Last year Representative Johnson was able to talk with the students over Zoom, but this year students are even more excited that he’s here in person and gets to answer their questions.

“It’s more fun because it’s not like ‘let’s write notes out of the text book,’ it motivates kids to maybe learn a little bit more in the classroom too, when we get to see him and do fun things like this,” Kuyper said.

“You never really know what you’re going to get with student questions, they can run from incredibly insightful and difficult, political questions, to more off the wall stuff, that’s part of the reason these are so fun,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

A way to engage students and help them understand the role lawmakers like Representative Johnson has in the political process.

“I definitely think I will get an understanding of what he does,” Newell said.

Some of the questions included what a typical day working in South Dakota looks like as well as a typical day in Washington D.C.