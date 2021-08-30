Lennox School leaders assessing damage following tornado

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in eastern South Dakota are still cleaning up from this weekend’s severe weather.

Saturday’s storm produced an EF-1 tornado in Lennox and caused significant damage to the high school.

The wind tore up the rubber surface on the roof, allowing water to pour into the music room, shop and hallway in the southwest portion of the building.

Rubber membrane of roof ripped off at Lennox High School

Superintendent Chad Conaway hopes to have students back in class on Tuesday, but there’s plenty of work to be done between now and then.

“We’ll assess to make sure that everything is structurally intact. Then we’ve got to get it dried in and we’ve got to assess the damage that’s inside. We’ve got to get our food back into our coolers. We need our HVAC going so that we can continue with not only comfort, but our COVID mitigation; that’s a big piece of our COVID mitigation strategy,” Conaway said.

Power was restored to the building Sunday night, more than 24 hours after the storm.

Conaway will have an update on the status of the school later Monday afternoon.