Lennox School District closed on Monday

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — All schools in the Lennox School District will be closed on Monday, August 30.

In a statement sent Sunday, the district says they’re further assessing the district’s buildings after the town was hit hard by severe weather Saturday.

Superintendent Chad Conaway says as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, power has not been restored. He says overall, the school’s facilities faired “pretty well” in the storm, with the exception being the high school.

Conaway says the district is anticipating that classes will resume on Tuesday. Another update will be provided on Monday.