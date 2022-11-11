LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious trailer turned out to be a theft, Lennox police say.

On Wednesday evening, the Lennox Police Department received a call about a suspicious trailer when they discovered it had actually been stolen.

Officers eventually found out the trailer had been stolen from North Juniper Street where the latch had been cut open and multiple items were missing from inside.

A Milwaukee tool box was also stolen from a pickup tailgate near the area from which the trailer was taken. Police suspect the tool box thief also stole the trailer.

If anybody has any information, please contact the Lennox Police Department.