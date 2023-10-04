LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Lennox are asking for the public’s help in finding the man they say broke into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at the Lennox Elementary School parking lot around 1 p.m. Officials say some property was stolen from the vehicle.

Based on fraudulent credit card charges, police say the man went to Casey’s in Lennox, Cubby’s in Tea, and Walmart, Walgreens, and Scheels in Sioux Falls.



Photo from the Lennox Police Department.

Authorities shared these pictures of the man and vehicle involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-647-5299.