LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Forty-five year-old Daniel William Larsen of Lennox is facing five counts of assault and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

According to court documents, Larsen was taken into custody on March 27, 2022 at his home in Lennox on allegations of simple assault domestic and abuse and cruelty to a minor.

On March 30, Larsen was released on $1,500 cash bond with the condition that a no contact order be put in place between he and the victim. Considerations for the no contact order included the description of softball sized bruises on the legs and buttocks of the victim, inflicted as a form of discipline, along with repeated long-term emotional and physical abuse.

Also on March 30, it was ordered that Larsen would be allowed to return to his house within 72 hours to gather personal belongings under the escort of law enforcement.

Larsen’s initial appearance in court was on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. before Judge Rachel R. Rasmussen. Documents indicate his next court date will be April 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.