Lennox man arrested in Lincoln County after pursuit in stolen vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County have arrested a 30-year-old Lennox man after a pursuit on Tuesday.

Lincoln County deputies say they were called to the truck stop at the Canton exit for a possible stolen vehicle sighting late Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was reported stolen from Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

According to officials, police with the Lennox Police Department located the vehicle in town a short time later. When an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit led officers from the Lennox Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in the Worthing and Lennox areas.

Police say they followed the vehicle onto I-29 where it came to a stop near the Worthing exit and the driver fled on foot. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a K9 was used to assist in the search for the driver.

Authorities say a homeowner in the area reported a “suspicious male” on the property. Officers located the driver and arrested him without incident.

30-year-old Logan Petik of Lennox was charged with possession of stolen property, aggravated eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.