Mom fights off attempted kidnapping of baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest has been made after an attempted kidnapping in Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police say a woman was walking in the 1100 Block of North Cleveland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. with her 7-week baby in a baby carrier.

A man approached the woman and said he wanted the baby. The man reached out and grabbed the carrier, but the woman was able to pull the man away. Police say the woman was able to escape safely to an apartment nearby where she called police.

The man, 20-year-old Mitchell Rust, of Lennox was found nearby and arrested. Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault charges.

Police say the woman and the baby were not injured.

