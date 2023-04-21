LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) –Voters in Lennox will decide on May 9th on a 17.3 million dollar bond for a school addition. Last night the school district hosted the first of two open houses so people could see the project.

The combined junior high and high school student population has grown to 546 in Lennox. Classroom space is adequate, but shared space is leading to some crowding and limiting of activities.

“Beyond the recognition that some of these shared spaces are a little stressed, these are things that I heard people tell me that, boy, it sure would be nice to have another gym. My fine arts folks have reached out and said we’d really like an actual performing arts center to showcase our talents in. I get that,” said Superintendent Chad Conaway.

Conaway says other schools like Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, and Canton all have dedicated performing arts centers.

The proposed building project includes a performing arts center with up to 900 seats. It also calls for remodeling the kitchen to accommodate two serving lines, adding another gym with 500 seats, a larger weight room and two additional varsity locker rooms.

Conaway says the original bond is coming off the books this year, so approval of this bond would not increase taxes.

Kind of replacing what was with something new and getting all those new facilities for our kids down the road, ” said Conaway.

The next open house will be held on May 4th at 7 pm at the High School. Superintendent Conaway and other school leaders will be on hand to answer questions.

If you would like to take a closer look at the plan, here is a link to the school district’s plan.

https://www.lennox.k12.sd.us/o/lennox/page/example