Lennox holds annual Fourth of July parade

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Another longstanding Fourth of July tradition in KELOLAND is a parade in Lennox.

People packed the sidewalks to see this annual celebration of independence.

Each year, the parade draws plenty of locals and out-of-towners who want to spend their Fourth of July in Lennox.

“It’s kind of fun to watch everything. It’s very interesting. You get to see tractors, fire trucks, it’s a lot of fun,” parade-goer Rayna Schoenfelder said.

The parade was followed by an arts-in-the-park, plus live music and a car show. A fireworks show takes place at dusk.