LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Barber shops have been operating in KELOLAND since before South Dakota became a state. In the old days barbers were often counted on to cure illnesses and perform dentistry.

Now the old fashioned barber shop appears to be disappearing.

At his barbershop in downtown Lennox, Roger Strasser is doing what he’s done for more than 50 years.

Cutting hair and making conversation with his customers.

“Did I tell you Roger about the fella that had the Himalayan rabbit stew for supper? No. He found him a laying in the road.”

Roger, on the left, bought the shop in 1972 from a barber who was retiring.

He’s been cutting hair in Lennox ever since.

“Oh it’s the camaraderie of the guys sitting around in here and talking and laughing and joking there is always something going on.”

Walk into Roger’s Barber shop, no appointment needed. It is first come, first served.

In his half century of cutting hair, it was a band form Liverpool England that caused the biggest wave in the barber industry.

“The Beatles came and the hair styles went long and everybody wanted to be like the Beatles and at that time the mothers didn’t think that the barber could cut long hair and so they took them along to their beauty shops,” said Roger.

But shorter hair made a come back, and the barber shops survived.

It used to be just about every town had a barber, but those days are gone.

Some customers drive more than an hour to see Roger.

“You just can’t find anywhere to get a haircut, I like the old barber shops,” said Bob.

“We are a dying breed barbers are.”

“The generations have kind of went away from the old town barber.”

A classic car lover, the barber shop is lined with signs and trophies. In fact this is Roger’s car.

In a way, this barbershop is like a club, open to anyone. And over the years his customers have become his friends.

“If the day ever comes that I do retire I’m going to miss them a lot.”

He’s hopeful a new generation of barbers will carry on the tradition.

And that may be happening.

One cool thing about beards now days is a lot of people like their beards to be faded.

Just like Roger, Clipper Kya is making his customers look and feel good. A recent graduate of the state’s only barber school in Rapid City, Kya has a shop in Sioux Falls.

“I think one of the coolest parts about being a barber is being able to create art within your work and being able to create rapport with your clients I’ve always been someone who is able to talk to people.”

Kya is the third generation in his family to cut hair, his mom and grandmother were cosmetologists. So taking care of clients, like Adam comes naturally.

“Oh that part feels cool, some hot lather, do you heat that up? Machine does I don’t that just different warm shaving cream.

While it may look like a new spin on an old profession many of the old traditions remain. The barber pole, hot towels before a shave and a straight razor.

On the beard is you use a trimmer you can still see the stubble on it , so it kind of makes it like a gown out beard look.

If you use a straight razor on it it just looks fresh, it looks clean, makes the lines pop.

Two men, one profession

One winding down but not ready to retire.

“Coming here everyday is kind of like going to my man cave,” said Roger.

The other just starting.

“Taking pride in what I do it probably one of the coolest aspects of being a barber, said Kya.”

Both dedicated to their clients and proud to carry the title barber.

Roger is located on main street in Lennox, Kya is at Deluxe Suits on the South side of Sioux Falls.

By the way the red, white, and blue barber pole, can only be displayed at barber shops. The barber pole is a registered trademark held by The Board of Barber Examiners. The board is known to take legal action against violators.