LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A Lennox area lumber business has plans to expand to a new location.

Southeast South Dakota Rough Sawn Lumber provides custom milling services and lumber to contractors and woodworking enthusiasts.

The company will open a new showroom and mill in Lennox at the corner of Highway 44 and I-29.

The new facilities will total more than 13,000 square feet, nearly tripling the size of the business’s existing spaces.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for July 10th. Rough Sawn Lumber plans to open the new location in late October.