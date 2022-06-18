SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 10-year-olds Lauren Olson and Macie Miles have used a lemonade stand to raise money for a good cause.

You might remember our report last year about the two raising over $450 for school supplies.

On Saturday, they were taking donations for Finny Mini Farms, and their stand called “Positively Lemonade” raised over $690.

People could grab a cup of lemonade and donate whatever they wanted. A bonus were the tiny goats Finny Mini Farms brought people to meet.

“It makes me happy that a lot of people are supporting what we do. Even if it’s just this tiny of a thing. I love that people can stop on the side of the road and come and do it for us,” Macie Miles said.

The duo plan to do a fundraising lemonade stand every year.