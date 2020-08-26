Lemmon School District recommends quarantine for K-5 students

LEMMON, S.D. (KELO) — With multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 for elementary school staff members, the Lemmon School District is asking students K-5 to quarantine for 14 days. 

On Monday, the Lemmon School District announced it cancelled on-site teaching for K-5 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7. Grades 6-12 will continue school as usual, but students are asked to monitor for symptoms. 

Students in K-5 are also asked to not attend extra-curricular activities through Sept. 8.

As of Aug. 25, Perkins County has had nine positive cases of COVID-19 with five recoveries.

On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 70 public and private school related COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 22.

