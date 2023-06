SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leif Ericson is planning to launch its first-ever adults-only day camp.

The event is set for Tuesday, September 19 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Anyone 21 or older can participate in activities such as horseback riding, archery and kayaking.

Fernson Brewing and the Goodroad Band will close out the evening.

