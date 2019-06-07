Local News

Leif Ericson Day Campers enjoy a visit from Sioux Falls firefighters

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:31 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Leif Ericson Day Camp in Sioux Falls took on more water today, but this time campers actually loved it.

Today Sioux Falls firefighters stopped by to educate the campers about fire safety. But since they were there and temperatures reached the 90s today, they showered the kids with water from their firetruck.

The campers also learned about the equipment firefighters have to wear even on hot days like today. 


 

