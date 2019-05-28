Leif Ericson Day Camp ready for kids next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- More than 3,000 kids are signed up for Leif Ericson Day Camp in Sioux Falls this summer. 600 will hit the grounds running next week.

Back in March, the camp experienced a lot of flooding from the Big Sioux. It's taken a lot of work to get things back in order.

130 staff members are training to guide kids through Leif Ericson Day Camp next week.

"We've been waiting. We've been ready for them to come and we're just excited to get on track and get back to camp this summer," Executive Camp Director Mike Murphy said.

Murphy says everything will dry out in time despite what this place looked like back in March.

"You know, I'll be honest, after that initial wave came through there was some concern about how exactly we were going to get back on track," Murphy said.

Murphy says it was a steep climb to be able to get Camp Leif Ericson ready for kids this summer. He says it wouldn't have been possible without the support of the community and former campers.

Annika Hindbjorgen is a former camper. She's now a staffer.

"Coming to camp is an experience that, as a child, I looked forward to every two weeks of your summer. You get on the bus and you arrive in this magical world that doesn't exist outside. There's no problems here. It's just a lovely place where you get to have fun and get to know new people and experience the real joy and happiness that comes from camp," Hindbjorgen said.

A camp that's been returned to its former glory.

"Everything is back to the way it was and in a lot of cases even a little bit better than we had it before. It's shaping up to be a great summer," Murphy said.

Registration is still open. Camps run through August 16th.