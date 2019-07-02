Leif Ericson Day Camp keeping kids cool; open on Fourth of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leif Ericson Day Camp is keeping kids cool and hydrated this summer despite the heat.

Campers are enjoying water slides, horse rides and farm life right now. A new group of kids just showed up this week. Staffer Annika Hindbjorgen says camp is halfway over this summer. While you’d think the facility would be closed for the Fourth of July this Thursday, Hindbjorgen says it will be open and there’s quite a demand for kids to come.

“We’re full and functioning on the Fourth of July. We put out a few fun festivities for the kids,” Hindbjorgen said.

There are still five weeks left of camp this summer.

