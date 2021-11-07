Legislators gavel in for a special session at 10 a.m. on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Starting at 10 Monday morning, South Dakota legislators will gavel in for a special session in Pierre.

The reason is one that rolls around every ten years — redistricting. For the past few months, legislators in both the House and Senate have been working to draw up redistricting maps based on the state’s changes outlined in the census.

They hope to bring these discussions to a close tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the topic switches to one not ever discussed in the state’s history — a possible impeachment of an elected official.

A Special Investigative Committee will meet to decide whether they can find impeachable offenses against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.