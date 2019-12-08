Legislators discuss South Dakota teacher raises

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent budget proposal does not include raises for teachers.

KELOLAND News spoke with a lawmaker from each side of the political aisle, both of whom are going to be on the an education committee for the upcoming 2020 legislative session: Republican Rep. Jess Olson, who represents District 34, and Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, who represents District 26.

“I think it’s going to be challenging for people to hear that news, and certainly disappointing, so what it means is, it, and it’s important to remember, this is a proposal, and it’s the legislature that needs to work on the budget,” Rep. Jess Olson said.

“I think it’s a mistake. I was part of the Blue Ribbon Task force, and in order to keep pace with the increases that we needed, we’re going to have to give those increases to districts,” Sen. Troy Heinart said.

Coming up later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News, you’ll hear what else these two legislators have to say on the topic of raises for teachers in South Dakota.