Legislative leaders release COVID-19 protocols for 2021 session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six days from the start of the 2021 legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre, legislative leaders have announced COVID-19 precautions.
Most notably, state legislators will be allowed to attend and vote remotely “under certain circumstances and with leadership approval.” The issue was first brought up by District 15 Rep. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls), who wanted to know if she could attend the session remotely. She told KELOLAND News her children brought their concerns to her about attending the upcoming session in Pierre. Duba is 64 and suffers from hypertension and asthma.
At least six Senators have had COVID-19, according to Senate leader, Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown).
In a news release, Schoenbeck, said while it is important that legislators fulfill their duties as they have in previous years, this year’s priority is that they do so safely.
The rules announced by legislative leaders include masks in spaces under the jurisdiction of the S.D. Senate and S.D. House, limited seating in the Senate and House galleries, PPE for members and staff as well as encouraging remote testifying and digital documents.
The 2021 session opens at noon Tuesday, January 12.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 607 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,519; Active cases at 6,387PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were announced as active coronavirus cases increased by more than 300 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The death toll is now at 1,519. The new […]
- DOH adds features so public can learn more about when it may get COVID-19 vaccinationPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People can learn how soon they may be getting a coronavirus vaccination by using some new tools on the South Dakota Department of Public Health website.
- LIVE: Trump speaks as protesters rally in DC for 2nd dayHundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump are starting to gather in the nation’s capital again Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory, which the president continues to dispute.