Legislative Coffee allows community to voice concerns with legislators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 South Dakota legislative session continues in Pierre, with the fourth week of the session just concluding. A number of bills have voters’ attention, and today, people got the opportunity to talk with a few legislators.

Attendees asked questions through a moderator at the event that centered on current discussions happening at the state capitol. Among the bills discussed were measures involving the LGBTQ+ community, commercial surrogacy and immunizations for school enrollment.

Over 100 people were at this event. Seven legislators were at the event to hear constituents’ cocerns and questions.

“They talked about a lot of different bills, some of which I was familiar with, some of which I was not very familiar with. It was really helpful for me to hear the legislators talk about their views. Obviously they put a lot of work and time into what they do so I felt it was helpful,” attendee Cindy Matthes said.

